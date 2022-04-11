Mini Skirts are Back in Trend, So Style Yourself Like These Bollywood Divas

No trend stays. However, the fashion trends repeat themselves after a period. Something similar is happening with mini skirts. Yes, they are back in trend now. Not only does it look great but it’s also easy to carry and very comfortable this summer here. If you are a college-going girl, you must include these mini skirts in your wardrobe.

If you talk about Bollywood celebs, you can also take mini skirt ideas from their styles.

Let us tell you how can you carry a mini skirts

1) Yellow is very much in trend this summer. You can try wearing a high-rise bodycon mini skirt like Ananya Pandey.

2) Leather outfits, too, are back in trend. Not only skirts but pants and dresses are also something worth trying. If you are not ready to try something extreme, you can definitely try leather skirts just like Katrina Kaif. She has carried a mustard yellow leather mini skirt with a black polka-dotted shirt here. Her style looks cool, doesn’t it?

3) The fur is back with a bang. You can slay with your furry skirts or dresses, especially at night parties. Just like Jacqueline Fernandez’s look in this picture. Doesn’t she look the cutest?

4) For a cool summer look, you can try using this colour combination of white and red mini skirts inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this, you can also carry a white t-shirt or denim shirt if you want to keep it simple yet so trendy.

5) Keeping it youthful, you can try this cool fit inspired by Shweta Tiwari. This denim skirt will give the right amount of comfort. Here, she has carried it with a denim jacket, a crochet t-shirt, and shoes.

You can even try pairing your floral printed co-ord sets. If you are afraid of trying a whole new thing, you can even pair it with any of your basic tops or t-shirts. This summer, it’s all about print on prints, florals, etc.

