Minimalist Beauty Trend to Get that Picture-perfect Summer Look

gone are those days when heavy makeup was a thing. (Credits: AFP)

We have curated a list of a few dazzling minimalist makeup trends for 2022, so that even the scorching heat doesn’t stop you from appearing hot this season.

If winters make us lazy to follow a proper skincare routine, summers are undeniably cruel on makeup looks. And at a time when everything is sweating off of our skin, then who would want to put layers of makeup to end up being a hot mess.

While skinmalism is knocking on everyone’s door in 2022, why not try a few minimalist beauty trends to fulfill our desires to sparkle vivaciously, no matter what the weather or temperature is. And therefore, we have curated a list of a few dazzling minimalist makeup trends for 2022, so that even the scorching heat doesn’t stop you from appearing hot this season.

  • Go Light On The Foundation

Honestly, gone are those days when heavy makeup was a thing. People have started embracing their flaws. Women in 2022 are switching to light foundations like a liquid one so that their skin can still breathe after achieving a sheer gloss. At a time when everything is about glow, BB creams are again in demand to acquire that dewy texture.

  • Glazed Donut Skin

After sunscreen, if something acts as a visual elixir for our makeup look then it is our highlighter, which makes our skin appear healthy. In 2022, it is surely hard to skip the glossy highlighters. A bit of bronzer with the highlighter is a perfect pair.

  • Gel Eyebrow

Keep your eyebrow game on point by simply applying the gel on the go. This has become a go-to thing for several celebrities and runway models. And honestly, you don’t even need to spend an extra penny on a new product. Just apply a little bit of petroleum jelly and comb to get the flawless shape and arch.

Lifestyle Desk

first published:May 02, 2022, 11:11 IST