Mira Nair To Adapt Ellen Barry's 'Jungle Prince' Story Into A Web Series

Filmmaker Mira Nair is going to adapt journalist-author Ellen Barry's widely read New York Times story 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' into a web series. Barry confirmed the news on Twitter, and wrote, "Exciting news: The Jungle Prince, my piece about one of Delhi's great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest, will be adapted for a series by the great @MiraPagliNair, Amazon & Sister Pictures, the producers of Chernobyl."

The investigative piece was about a monumental place called the Malcha Mahal in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The reportage explores the layers of identities of its inhabitants.

Along with direction, Mira Nair will also serve as the executive producer on the show. Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, Kate Fenske, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, Christina Lurie, Ellen Barry and Citlin Roper will also serve as the produces on the project.

Roper, Who is the head of scripted entertainment for The New York Times, told Variety, "Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India."