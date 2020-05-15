Mira Rajput Channels Her Inner Diva in This Pic, Take a Look

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput dropped a stunning image of herself on Thursday. In her latest social media upload, Mira is seen channelling her inner diva.

The chic image that she has posted to Instagram shows her side profile with her long tresses swept to the side.

Mira decided to give her caption an interesting twist as she wrote, “Cómo se dice “look” en español? (Translation: How do you say "look" in Spanish?)”

Recently, a hilarious entry submitted by Shahid became a rage on social media. The Haider actor, like others, spoke about the fourth phase of lockdown, but in a unique manner.

Applying a quirky filter, Shahid filmed himself speaking “It’s time for quarantine” in a rather strange accent.

He captioned it, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me.”

Mira, who couldn’t believe her better-half’s shocking upload, commented saying, “You actually posted this ridiculous video”.

Meanwhile, the couple has divided domestic responsibilities during the lockdown.

In a recently held ‘Ask Me Anything’interactive session on Twitter, Shahid was asked by a fan “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me? (Are you cooking, washing dishes or clothes during lockdown?).”

To which Shahid replied saying, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?”

