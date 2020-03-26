Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mira Rajput Goes Down the Memory Lane Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Photo

Mira Rajput was recently seen taking a trip down memory lane. She treated her Instagram family with an unseen photograph taken during her pre-wedding festivities.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 26, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Mira Rajput Goes Down the Memory Lane Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Photo
Millions of people in many countries worldwide are experiencing Coronavirus lockdown. One of these is Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput who is practicing isolation like other responsible citizens. Mira was recently seen taking a trip down memory lane. She treated her Instagram family with an unseen photograph taken during her pre-wedding festivities. The haldi ceremony photo shows her looking radiant and adorable to-be bride.

She is dressed in a yellow kurta and white palazzos and bridal bangles. She was also crowned with a delicate natural white floral tiara over her head. Mira is dotingly looking at her niece and elder sister Noor Wadhwani, pretending to shed tears.

“Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration,” she captioned her post.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s better-half took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in which she is wearing a wraparound printed off-shoulder number.

It wasn’t a sneeze

Mira has been posting pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform, asking her followers to "look on the bright side." She shared an image of herself dressed in a bright pink top and tresses left loose.

Look on the bright side

Shahid and Mira got hitched in a private ceremony in July 2015. The lovebirds are blessed with two beautiful children – a three-year-old daughter named Misha and son Zain, one.

