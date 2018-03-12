Mira Rajput Kapoor Turns Heads in a Shantanu-Nikhil Monochrome Ensemble; See Pics

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has been taking the fashion world by storm with one stunning appearance after another.Mother of one, Mira has of late developed a fan following of her own on social media, with several fans pages coming into existence ever since her marriage to the Padmavat actor.Her on point sartorial choices, great sense of style and confidence to rock each garment with equal parts grace and poise, has charmed style enthusiasts and fashion police alike.Recently, Mira turned up at an awards ceremony sporting a monochrome attire, setting hearts aflutter with her flawless look. The black and white Shantanu and Nikhil outfit with a twist, looked just perfect on her.The 'belted saree attire' that Mira sported included a daring strapless blouse, and she rounded off her look with neat center-parted hair left open, nude makeup and black heels. Mira's decision to go sans any statement accessory was a perfect one.Take a look.(Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Yogen Shah)