Mira Rajput Looks Chic as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Denim Dress; See Pics
Married to actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015, Mira gave birth to their first child Misha in August 2016.
Mira Rajput, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, has been in news for all the right reasons ever since her marriage to the Udta Punjab star.
From her chic fashion sense, ease at being clicked and followed by paparazzi, confidence to turn showstopper at fashion shows and giving media interviews to featuring on the cover of a magazine, Mira has no qualms in embracing the glitz and glamour industry and showing that she is now a part of it.
Pregnant with her second child with Shahid, Mira was recently snapped outside a coffee shop in Mumbai, flaunting her baby bump in a chic shift denim dress, giving maternity fashion goals.
With flats on and hair let loose, Mira looked simple and classy as she went out and about in the city.
