CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Lifestyle » Mira Rajput Looks Like A Daydream In A Stunning Pink Lehenga
1-MIN READ

Mira Rajput Looks Like A Daydream In A Stunning Pink Lehenga

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 15:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Does Mira not look like an absolute vision in pink? (Source: Instagram)

Does Mira not look like an absolute vision in pink? (Source: Instagram)

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

By now we know that Mira Rajput dresses to impress and she never fails to impress us. She mostly keeps her looks extremely sedate and minimal. If someone knows how to style ethnic co-ord sets, it’s her!

Recently, she was spotted wearing a pastel wonder. Mira wore the most lovely pink Anarkali to an event in Mumbai and we cannot stop complimenting how beautiful she looks.

This stunning piece has been designed by Ridhi Mehra and is available on her website by the name ‘Posie In Light Onion Pink’ for a whopping amount of Rs.74,800.

Screenshot from the website.

Coming back to Mira, she went for a rather dewy soothing makeup and set out to win hearts with a beautiful classic pair of chandbaali earrings.

If you ask us, we think she definitely does look like a vision in pink. What about you?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 10, 2022, 15:46 IST
last updated:August 10, 2022, 15:46 IST