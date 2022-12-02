Mira Rajput Turns to Neon Hues, Slays in Quirky Co-ord

Mira Rajput’s style statements are just fantastic. From stunning ethnic numbers to trying out extraordinary hues, she often gets spotted in unique silhouettes and arresting style that highlights her distinctive sartorial game. Crochets, knits, sequential, shimmer, list all that you want she serves up wise when it comes to skillfully curating the latest trend’s must-haves. In her latest look, the mother of two made a compelling case for airy separates that did not only score high on minimalism and comfort but also on the glam bar. Want to emulate Mira Rajput’s personal style?

Here’s decoding her latest style statement:

At times, the social media influencer leans more on the classic side, but it doesn’t stop her from trying out bolder trends. Ditching the palette of neutrals, this time, she opted for an eye-catching neon hue. Mira Rajput went for a simple neon crop top that perfectly hugged her body. She made her style more comforting by pairing the peppy hue with roomy trousers. A hint of a neon stripe on her tracks aptly colour complimented Rajput’s top, thereby becoming a note-worthy co-ord for one to try.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s latest sartorial pick:

Mira kept it low on accessories by completing her look with matching neon heels which have now become a quintessential must-have in everyone’s wardrobe. In addition to this, she also donned statement earrings, a thin diamond bracelet, and rings on her finger. When it came to makeup, Mira opted for highlighted cheeks and glossy lips with perfectly lined eyes. Meanwhile, mid-parted hair tied in a low pony with few strands left loose to caress her cheeks only amplified her elegance.

This co-ord of Mira Rajput is an apt pick for attending parties or going on dinner dates. Are you willing to give it a try?

