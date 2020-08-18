Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mira Rajput's No-filter Morning Selfie Is Too Gorgeous; Check Out

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been taking care of her skin during the lockdown, and her latest no-filter selfie is a testament to that.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 18, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Mira Rajput's No-filter Morning Selfie Is Too Gorgeous; Check Out
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been taking care of her skin during the lockdown, and her latest no-filter selfie is a testament to that.

With everyone having extra time at hand, self-care has shot up during this period of self-isolation. Likewise, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been taking care of her skin during the lockdown, and her latest no-filter selfie is a testament to that.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling fresh 🐚 #nofilter

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira goes the simple route as often as she can and likes sticking to basics. She also loves heading to the kitchen to mix up ingredients, a few favourites she has also shared with her fans on social media. She uses sandalwood, rose water and raw milk to cleanse and exfoliate. When it comes to wellness, her wisdom swears on clean and chemical-free.

“I don't use many beauty products as I have always believed less is more, and taking care of oneself from within shows on one's skin,” she said in an interview.

Mira Rajput, who is relying on age-old family methods for immunity boosting, recently shared the healthy recipe behind her mother’s decoction using turmeric. While recording her at-home video, Mira’s not-so-basic white dress was a standout in the frame.

“I try to use it as often as possible to keep mine and my family’s immunity up especially in the current times,” she shared.

