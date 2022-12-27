CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mirza Ghalib 225th Birth Anniversary: Romantic Couplets by the Legendary Urdu Poet
1-MIN READ

Mirza Ghalib 225th Birth Anniversary: Romantic Couplets by the Legendary Urdu Poet

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 06:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Mirza Ghalib was trained in classical Persian and mystic philosophy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mirza Ghalib was trained in classical Persian and mystic philosophy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: He is often considered the first of the great modern poets. Mirza Ghalib is also known to have been influenced by the West and the spirit of the Indian Renaissance

MIRZA GHALIB BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, is one of the greatest Urdu poets. He was trained in classical Persian and mystic philosophy. The last of the great Delhi poets, Ghalib was born on December 27, 1797. He is often considered the first of the great modern poets. Mirza Ghalib is also known to have been influenced by the West and the spirit of the Indian Renaissance.

On the occasion of his 225th birth anniversary, let us remember the legendary Urdu poet with some of his most beautiful romantic couplets:

(Image: News18 Creative)

1. Ishq ne Ghalib nikamma kar diya, Warna ham bhi aadmi thay kaam ke

2. Hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle, Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle.

(Image: News18 Creative)

3. Ishq par zor nahin, hai ye vo atish Ghalib, Ki lagae na lage, aur bujhaye na bane

4. Na tha kuch to khuda tha, kuch na hota to khuda hota, Duboya mujh ko hone ne, na hota main to kya hota.

(Image: News18 Creative)

5. Hum ko unse wafah ki hai umeed, Jo nahin jante vafa kya hai

6. Aah ko chahiye ik umr asar hone tak, Kaun jeeta hai teru zulf ke sar hone tak

7. Dil hi toh hai na sang-o-khisht dard se bhar na aaye kyun, Royenge hum hazar baar, koi hamen satae kyun.

(Image: News18 Creative)

8. Ishq se tabiyat ne ziist ka mazaa paaya, Dard ki dawa paayi, dard-e-be-dava paaya

9. Hum ne maana ki taghaful na karoge lekin, Khaak ho jayenge hum tum ko khabar hote tak

10. Meri qismat men gham gar itna tha, Dil bhi ya rab, kayi diye hote.

