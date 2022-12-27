Mirza Ghalib 225th Birth Anniversary: Romantic Couplets by the Legendary Urdu Poet

MIRZA GHALIB BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, is one of the greatest Urdu poets. He was trained in classical Persian and mystic philosophy. The last of the great Delhi poets, Ghalib was born on December 27, 1797. He is often considered the first of the great modern poets. Mirza Ghalib is also known to have been influenced by the West and the spirit of the Indian Renaissance.

On the occasion of his 225th birth anniversary, let us remember the legendary Urdu poet with some of his most beautiful romantic couplets:

1. Ishq ne Ghalib nikamma kar diya, Warna ham bhi aadmi thay kaam ke

2. Hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle, Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle.

3. Ishq par zor nahin, hai ye vo atish Ghalib, Ki lagae na lage, aur bujhaye na bane

4. Na tha kuch to khuda tha, kuch na hota to khuda hota, Duboya mujh ko hone ne, na hota main to kya hota.

5. Hum ko unse wafah ki hai umeed, Jo nahin jante vafa kya hai

6. Aah ko chahiye ik umr asar hone tak, Kaun jeeta hai teru zulf ke sar hone tak

7. Dil hi toh hai na sang-o-khisht dard se bhar na aaye kyun, Royenge hum hazar baar, koi hamen satae kyun.

8. Ishq se tabiyat ne ziist ka mazaa paaya, Dard ki dawa paayi, dard-e-be-dava paaya

9. Hum ne maana ki taghaful na karoge lekin, Khaak ho jayenge hum tum ko khabar hote tak

10. Meri qismat men gham gar itna tha, Dil bhi ya rab, kayi diye hote.

