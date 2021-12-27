Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: Romantic Couplets That Capture the Essence of Love

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: Even after 15 decades of his death, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan popularly known as Mirza Ghalib still occupies a proud place in the world of literature. Under the pen name ‘Ghalib’, he wrote ‘sher’ or couplets which are still unparalleled in breadth and quality and relate with many situations of our life. Born on December 27, 1797, in Agra is still among the most quotable Urdu poets who have both young and old admirers. Romantic couplets written by him are still cherished by lovers of different age groups.

On Mirza Ghalib’s 224th birth anniversary, here’s remembering the legendary Urdu poet with these romantic couplets that capture the essence of love:

1. Aah ko chaahiye ik ‘umr asar hone tak…Kaun jeeta hai teri zulf ke sar hone tak.

Translation: A lifetime passes before a sigh shows its effects. Who would wait so long to see your curls fixed up?

2. Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya…varna ham bhi aadmi the kaam ke

Translation: This love has made me a worthless person, Ghalib, otherwise, I used to be a man of substance, once

3. Aashiqi sabr-talab aur tamanna betaab….Dil kaa kyaa rang karoon khoon-e jigar hone tak.

Translation: Love demands patience but lust is relentless, what to do with the heart till it bleeds to death

4. Hum ne maana ke taghaful na karoge lekin….Khaak ho jaayenge ham tumko khabar hone tak.

Translation: It is true that you would respond without least delay…., But when you come to know, I would d be no more.

5. Dil-e-naadaan tujhe huaa kya hai ? Aakhir iss dard kee dawa kya hai ?

Translation: Oh naive heart, what has happened to you? What is the cure for this pain, after all?

6. Humko ma’aloom hai jannat ki haqeeqat lekin….Dil ke khush rakhne ko, ‘Ghalib’ ye khayaal achcha hai.

Translation: We know the reality of Paradise o’ Ghalib….But to keep the heart happy, this idea is good.

7. Ham ko un se vafa ki hai ummid jo nahin jānte vafa kya hai

Translation: From her, I hope for constancy who knows it not, to my dismay

8. Ishq se tabiyat ne zeest ka maza paaya…Dard ki dawa payee dard be dawa paaya.

Translation: From love itself nature has found love’s saviour…found the cure from pain, found the pain without remedy.

9. ‘Ishq par zor nahin hai ye woh aatish, ‘Ghalib’….Jo lagaaye na lage, aur bujhaaye na bane.

Translation: We have no control over love, it is such a fire that cannot be snuffed or kindled at our own desire.

10. Yeh na thi hamari qismat ke visaal-e-yaar hota…Agar aur jeete rehte yehi intezaar rehta.

Translation: It was never my fate to be united with my beloved…If I had lived any longer, it would be nothing but more waiting.

