Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary: Some Timeless Couplets from the Legendary Poet

More than a century and a half after his death, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan popularly known as Mirza Ghalib remains a celebrated poet. Born on December 27, 1797, Ghalib passed away on February 15, 1869. He was born in Agra to Mirza Abdullah Baig Khan and Izzat-un-Nisa Begum. Ghalib started writing at the age of 11 in Urdu, Persian and Arabic and is well known for his poetry in Urdu.

On his death anniversary, let us take a look at some of the most famous quotes and couplets by the poet:

-- "Aah ko chahiye ik umr asar hote tak, kaun jeeta hai teri zulf ke sar hote tak" [It takes a lifetime for a prayer to be answered, who could have lived to see you untangle your hair].

-- "Ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yaar hota, agar aur jeete rahte yahi intizaar hota" [It was not in my destiny to be united with my lover, if I had lived further, the wait would have been the same].

-- "Hazaaron ḳhwahishein aisi ki har ḳhwahish pe dam nikle, bahut nikle mire armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle" [There are thousands of desire, each worth dying for. Many of my desires have been fulfilled but many are still left to be realised].

-- "Na tha kuchh to khuda tha kuchh na hota to khuda hota, Duboya mujh ko hone ne na hota main to kya hota" [God existed when there was nothing and he would have existed had nothing else existed. My existence destroyed me, what would have happened if I was not there].

-- "Ham ko maalum hai jannat ki haqeeqat lekin, dil ke khush rakhne ko ‘ghalib’ ye khayal achcha hai" [We know the reality of heaven but its idea is good to keep our hearts happy]

-- "Unke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai munh par raunaq, vo samajhte hain ki bimar ka haal achcha hai" [On seeing her, my face lightens up and she thinks that the sick person is doing well].