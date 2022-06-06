Misconceptions About PCOS that You Must Not Believe

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is one of the most common disorders suffered by females. PCOS often is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle, mental and physical stress, and genetics. It can be managed by taking proper precautions, medication and making suitable lifestyle changes. Women who suffer from PCOS might not completely aware of this disorder. Sometimes, they start believing in myths and adopt unhealthy ways to cure PCOS.

Therefore, it is extremely important to read about PCOS from the correct source of information. We will also help you by sharing some common misconceptions related to PCOS and the truth behind them.

Pregnancy

One of the most common myths that women easily believe is that you can’t get pregnant if you have PCOS. However, it is not true. Women might face difficulty in fertilization due to the hormonal disbalance and the ovary’s ability to release eggs, but PCOS doesn’t always result in infertility. Women can seek medical help and talk to their doctors and seek medical help.

Abnormal Hair Growth

If you are suffering from PCOS, you might be suffering from unwanted hair growth on your face, chin, and other parts of the body. PCOS increases the level of androgens in the body due to which this growth occurs. However, all women have different symptoms.

Menstruation

Irregular periods in women can be due to multiple reasons such as uterine fibroids, diet, thyroid, overexercising, dieting, and so on. Irregular menstruation is one of the signs of PCOS but doesn’t always happen to those who are suffering from it.

Treatment

Allopathic doctors prescribe birth control pills to PCOS patients for the regular menstrual cycles. They only relieve the symptoms and do not cure the disease. PCOS can only be cured by taking targeted medication along with healthy eating, weight management, and other lifestyle changes.

