Misha’s 4th Birthday: 5 Adorable Social Media Moments of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Daughter

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s was an arranged marriage. The actor got hitched to 13 years younger Mira in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015. The duo is now proud parents to two adorable kids. They are blessed with a daughter Misha born in 2016 and son Zain born in 2018. Today, on August 26, Shahid and Mira’s daughter Misha turns a year older. On the occasion, here’s looking back at some of the most adorable moments of the cute baby girl with her family.

Thanks to Mira’s regular Instagram posts, fans have been privy to many moods of the little girl. Doe-eyed Misha looks cutest in this warm winter love throwback.

The munchkin is celebrating her mom’s birthday in the garden of the house. With her doting parents smiling in the frame, Misha manages to steal all the attention with her sheer cuteness.

Misha wedged between her parents in this selfie stole our hearts. Shahid shared the picture and write, “Best times”.

This picture was the first official entry of Shahid Kapoor’s small little family after the birth of Zain. The heartwarming image looks straight out of a fairy tale.

Misha and Zain are undoubtedly one of the cutest sibling duos around. We can’t keep calm as we saw Zain twinning with his dad and Misha matching outfits with her mom on Raksha Bandhan.

