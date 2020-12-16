News18 Logo

lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Lifestyle»Miss People Screaming at My Gigs, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
1-MIN READ

Miss People Screaming at My Gigs, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

credit - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

credit - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live, and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs. The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

"I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste's gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert," he wrote with the image.

Ayushmann's friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: "What a pic AK."

The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...