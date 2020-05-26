Miss Travelling During Summer Vacations? Take a Trip of 'Bharat' with Sara Ali Khan

Practising social distancing at home, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be missing the good old days of easy travel. The Kedarnath actress, who has been bitten by the travel bug, keeps exploring new places every now and then with her family and friends.

If you're missing a vacation during simmers, this video of Sara where she compiled all the previous trips across the country is a must watch for you. “Namaste Darshako, Lockdown Edition… Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind… Watch as IGTV video,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 26, 2020 at 3:11am PDT

In the video, one can see the many looks and moods of Sara. The video showed us glimpses of her visit to Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, outskirts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab.

The 2-minute long video has already gained 4.8 lakh views in an hour, with people showering love and appreciation on the Simmba actress.

All the pics display Sara’s love for visiting new places and living the life of the common people there. Be it carrying a bundle of hay on the streets of a village in Bihar or roaming around the city of Varanasi, Sara’s cheerfulness and simplicity are out there for all to see.

In one of the clips, shot in Telangana, we also see a glimpse of Sara’s mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of a 1995 movie of the same name which had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube