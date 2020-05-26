Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Miss Travelling During Summer Vacations? Take a Trip of 'Bharat' with Sara Ali Khan

If you're missing a vacation during simmers, this video of Sara where she compiled all the previous trips across the country is a must watch for you.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Miss Travelling During Summer Vacations? Take a Trip of 'Bharat' with Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan

Practising social distancing at home, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be missing the good old days of easy travel. The Kedarnath actress, who has been bitten by the travel bug, keeps exploring new places every now and then with her family and friends.

If you're missing a vacation during simmers, this video of Sara where she compiled all the previous trips across the country is a must watch for you. “Namaste Darshako, Lockdown Edition… Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind… Watch as IGTV video,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

In the video, one can see the many looks and moods of Sara. The video showed us glimpses of her visit to Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, outskirts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab.

The 2-minute long video has already gained 4.8 lakh views in an hour, with people showering love and appreciation on the Simmba actress.

All the pics display Sara’s love for visiting new places and living the life of the common people there. Be it carrying a bundle of hay on the streets of a village in Bihar or roaming around the city of Varanasi, Sara’s cheerfulness and simplicity are out there for all to see.

In one of the clips, shot in Telangana, we also see a glimpse of Sara’s mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of a 1995 movie of the same name which had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading