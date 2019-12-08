Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Miss Universe 2019 Contestants Brace for Final Round in Elegant Evening Gowns

Miss Universe 2019 hosted by Steve Harvey and presided over by Catriona Gray will take place on December 8.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Miss Universe 2019 Contestants Brace for Final Round in Elegant Evening Gowns
Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega smiles as she make it to top 5 during the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok. (Image: AP)

As the pageant for Miss Universe 2019 draws nearer, contestants have been hard at work eager for the final round. The contestants are from a variety of over 90 countries and territories.

On Friday, the contestants took part in preliminary competitions as they prepared for the big finale. Some of these preliminary competitions included walking on the runway in swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes.

Earlier, the contestants had also visited two children's hospitals in Atlanta apart from other tourist spots like the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola.

The crown will be given away by the Miss Universe of 2018, Catriona Gray from the Philippines. Ahead of the Miss Universe pageant, Gray shared some advice from her days of preparing for the event. She revealed that despite advice from experts to try on high heels slowly, she mastered walking in 4-5 inch high heels by starting off with 6-inch heels and slowly coming down.

Miss Universe 2019 will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey who has been a constant host since 2015. Harvey's entry as the event's host in 2015 is remembered for having announced the wrong name. Following his error, Harvey has apologized to the contestants and other parties involved numerous times and is now a constant Miss Universe host.

View this post on Instagram

Booked & Busy 💅 We’re ready for you @iamsteveharveytv.

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram