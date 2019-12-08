Miss Universe 2019 Contestants Brace for Final Round in Elegant Evening Gowns

As the pageant for Miss Universe 2019 draws nearer, contestants have been hard at work eager for the final round. The contestants are from a variety of over 90 countries and territories.

On Friday, the contestants took part in preliminary competitions as they prepared for the big finale. Some of these preliminary competitions included walking on the runway in swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes.

Earlier, the contestants had also visited two children's hospitals in Atlanta apart from other tourist spots like the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola.

The crown will be given away by the Miss Universe of 2018, Catriona Gray from the Philippines. Ahead of the Miss Universe pageant, Gray shared some advice from her days of preparing for the event. She revealed that despite advice from experts to try on high heels slowly, she mastered walking in 4-5 inch high heels by starting off with 6-inch heels and slowly coming down.

Miss Universe 2019 will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey who has been a constant host since 2015. Harvey's entry as the event's host in 2015 is remembered for having announced the wrong name. Following his error, Harvey has apologized to the contestants and other parties involved numerous times and is now a constant Miss Universe host.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.