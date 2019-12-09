Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Miss Universe 2019: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Winner

The pageant which saw 90 women from across the globe competing, witnessed India's Vartika Singh make it to the top 20 but failing to reach the top 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Miss Universe 2019: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Winner
Image: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe 2019

Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was declared the winner of Miss Universe Sunday night in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia. Miss Universe Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was declared the first runner up while Miss Universe Mexico Sofía Aragón was declared the second runner up. Zozibini Tunzi was crowned by last year's winner Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During the final question and answer round, the 26-year-old from Tsolo was asked, "What is the most important thing we should teach young girls today?", by Steve Harvey.

The new Miss Universe replied, "I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It is something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to but because of what society has labelled women to be," before going on to add, "I think we are the most powerful beings in the world, and that we should be given every opportunity and that is what we should be teaching young girls, to take up space. Nothing is more important than taking up space in society and cementing yourself."

The new Miss Universe's bio describes her as, "Zozibini Tunzi is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

The pageant which saw 90 women from across the globe competing, witnessed India's Vartika Singh make it to the top 20 but failing to reach the top 10.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram