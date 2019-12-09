Miss Universe 2019: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Winner

Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was declared the winner of Miss Universe Sunday night in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia. Miss Universe Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was declared the first runner up while Miss Universe Mexico Sofía Aragón was declared the second runner up. Zozibini Tunzi was crowned by last year's winner Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During the final question and answer round, the 26-year-old from Tsolo was asked, "What is the most important thing we should teach young girls today?", by Steve Harvey.

The new Miss Universe replied, "I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It is something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to but because of what society has labelled women to be," before going on to add, "I think we are the most powerful beings in the world, and that we should be given every opportunity and that is what we should be teaching young girls, to take up space. Nothing is more important than taking up space in society and cementing yourself."

The new Miss Universe's bio describes her as, "Zozibini Tunzi is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

The pageant which saw 90 women from across the globe competing, witnessed India's Vartika Singh make it to the top 20 but failing to reach the top 10.

