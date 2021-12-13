Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's Finale Gown Sketches Shared by Fashion Designer Saisha Shinde

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu sashayed the pageant stage looking regal in the gown designed by Saisha Shinde. Dressed in an exquisite gown which was a perfect blend of Saisha’s design aesthetics and Harnaaz’s strong yet delicate personality, dazzled at the finale round at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021 held in Israel.

As India’s first trans woman fashion designer, Saisha shared the sketches of the ‘winning gown’ with News18. It took the designer four weeks to complete the ensemble, who also shared the making of the gown and the hard work that went into creating this masterpiece on her Instagram account. Saisha Shinde who is known for her love for pageants was super excited about designing the finale gown for Harnaaz Sandhu. Embellished with sequins, stones and embroidery, the gown featured a deep V-neck gown and a thigh high slit in the centre, which complemented Harnaaz’s hour-glad figure.

Celebrating sustainability in the creation, the gown featured embroidery made from existing material from Saisha’s design studio. Saisha also shared that since Harnaaz hailed from Punjab, she wanted the gown to represent her hometown and hence featured embroidery inspired by phulkari designs. The geometric design in the gown embellished with sequins and stones added sparkle to the overall look of the ensemble.

All for creating with a purpose, Saisha is of the opinion that there is a certain expectation from a Miss India at an International pageant, and it was her responsibility to ensure the design looked elegant, exquisite but at the same time it had to be powerful and strong.

Harnaaz Sandhu who is all of 21, became the third Miss India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta to bring the Miss Universe crown back to India. Before she flew to Israel, Harnaaz took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for her well-wishers, she wrote: It’s been 74 days since the day I was chosen to represent India at Miss Universe 2021. It’s been a ride full of love, fun and immense hard work. As I set to walk out on that stage today as ‘India’, I carry with me your prayers & love. Thank you to my family for standing by me, today & always. Thank you to all my panelists & designers who have put together so beautifully this woman who now stands in front of you. Thank you everyone. It would not have been possible without you. India, this one’s for you. (sic)”

