English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Dances to Deepika Padukone's Tune in New Video
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a brilliant dancer, here's proof.
A file photo.
Loading...
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was recently in the news for not only winning the esteemed title for the nation after seventeen long years but also for the maturity and poise with which she handled politician Shashi Tharoor's tongue-in-cheek remark on her last name.
And now, the Miss World beauty is back in news, setting hearts racing and winning the Internet with her dancing skills.
The video, uploaded by the verified channel Beauty Pageants on Youtube, showcases Manushi dancing confidently and gracefully to actress Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol dance track from the film Ram Leela. A clip from the introductory round of the Miss World 2017 pageant, where the contests had to perform on a track that represents their nation, Manushi is seen showing off her brilliant dance skills, along with other contestants on stage, with absolute elan, after all she is a trained dancer!
Dressed in a floor-length Indian attire teamed with heavy jewellery, perfect makeup a center-parted bun, Manushi sure managed to pull off both the look and the performance well.
Manushi's scintillating performance video has so far garnered nearly 1.4 million views in less than a week.
Take a look.
And now, the Miss World beauty is back in news, setting hearts racing and winning the Internet with her dancing skills.
The video, uploaded by the verified channel Beauty Pageants on Youtube, showcases Manushi dancing confidently and gracefully to actress Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol dance track from the film Ram Leela. A clip from the introductory round of the Miss World 2017 pageant, where the contests had to perform on a track that represents their nation, Manushi is seen showing off her brilliant dance skills, along with other contestants on stage, with absolute elan, after all she is a trained dancer!
Dressed in a floor-length Indian attire teamed with heavy jewellery, perfect makeup a center-parted bun, Manushi sure managed to pull off both the look and the performance well.
Manushi's scintillating performance video has so far garnered nearly 1.4 million views in less than a week.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kedarnath Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan Makes an Impressive Debut
-
Wednesday 05 December , 2018
5 Ridiculously Funny Myths About Tattoos You Shouldn't Fall For
-
Wednesday 05 December , 2018
A Look Into Nick and Priyanka's Delhi Reception
-
Monday 03 December , 2018
Winning On 12 Toes: Swapna Barman's Journey To Gold
-
Wednesday 05 December , 2018
We Bet You Haven't Tried These Insanely Delicious Desserts Yet
Kedarnath Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan Makes an Impressive Debut
Wednesday 05 December , 2018 5 Ridiculously Funny Myths About Tattoos You Shouldn't Fall For
Wednesday 05 December , 2018 A Look Into Nick and Priyanka's Delhi Reception
Monday 03 December , 2018 Winning On 12 Toes: Swapna Barman's Journey To Gold
Wednesday 05 December , 2018 We Bet You Haven't Tried These Insanely Delicious Desserts Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Attend Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Pre Wedding Festivities
- Ranji Takeaways: Yuvraj Fails Again, Rajasthan & Bihar Post Big Wins
- YouTube Rewind 2018 is Out and Netizens are Calling it the Worst Ever
- PUBG Winter Map, Vikendi, Revealed at Game Awards 2018: Watch Video
- Koffee With Karan: KJO's 2.4 Lakh Coat, Badshah-Diljit's Branded Outfit Will Make Your Wallets Cry
Photogallery
Loading...