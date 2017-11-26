GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar Dances to Deepika Padukone's Tune in New Video

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a brilliant dancer, here's proof.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 26, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
A file photo.
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was recently in the news for not only winning the esteemed title for the nation after seventeen long years but also for the maturity and poise with which she handled politician Shashi Tharoor's tongue-in-cheek remark on her last name.

And now, the Miss World beauty is back in news, setting hearts racing and winning the Internet with her dancing skills.

The video, uploaded by the verified channel Beauty Pageants on Youtube, showcases Manushi dancing confidently and gracefully to actress Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol dance track from the film Ram Leela. A clip from the introductory round of the Miss World 2017 pageant, where the contests had to perform on a track that represents their nation, Manushi is seen showing off her brilliant dance skills, along with other contestants on stage, with absolute elan, after all she is a trained dancer!

Dressed in a floor-length Indian attire teamed with heavy jewellery, perfect makeup a center-parted bun, Manushi sure managed to pull off both the look and the performance well.

Manushi's scintillating performance video has so far garnered nearly 1.4 million views in less than a week.

Take a look.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
