Miss World 2019 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Ceremony

The stage is all set to host the Miss World 2019 grand finale on December 14 at the ExCeL London. The opening ceremony of the 69th edition took place on November 20. 10 out of 40 top contestants will make their way to the final and one will be wearing the famous blue Miss World crown at the coronation by reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce de León.

Piers Morgan, an English broadcaster, journalist, will be the head judge at this year’s ceremony. Morgan took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, "I will be head judge at this year’s Miss World ceremony on Saturday in London. I can’t begin to imagine how thrilled the 120 contestants will be to hear this..."

Recently, Vanessa Ponce and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle had the honour of being guests at a very special Christmas party for some extraordinary children. The official twitter handle of Miss World posted a couple of pictures from the event.

What time will Miss World 2019 Final start?

The grand finale of the 69th edition of Miss World 2019 will be held on December 14, Saturday. The show will begin at 14:00 GMT ( 7:30 pm IST) from London.

Where can we watch Miss World 2019 Final on TV in India?

The Miss World 2019 will be broadcasted live by a local news channel, London Live in London, England. For Indian sub-continent, none of the channels have earned the broadcasting rights.

Where can we watch Miss World 2019 Finale Live Streaming?

Fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite contestant to get crowned Miss World 2019 can watch the live streaming for Miss World 2019 final on the official YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc68e8lhc1uFH5ht5DQsr8A

