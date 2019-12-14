Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Miss World 2019 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Ceremony

Fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite contestant to get crowned Miss World 2019 can watch the live streaming for Miss World 2019 final on the official YouTube channel. Read below for details.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Miss World 2019 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Ceremony
Miss World 2019 Top 10

The stage is all set to host the Miss World 2019 grand finale on December 14 at the ExCeL London. The opening ceremony of the 69th edition took place on November 20. 10 out of 40 top contestants will make their way to the final and one will be wearing the famous blue Miss World crown at the coronation by reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce de León.

Piers Morgan, an English broadcaster, journalist, will be the head judge at this year’s ceremony. Morgan took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, "I will be head judge at this year’s Miss World ceremony on Saturday in London. I can’t begin to imagine how thrilled the 120 contestants will be to hear this..."

Recently, Vanessa Ponce and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle had the honour of being guests at a very special Christmas party for some extraordinary children. The official twitter handle of Miss World posted a couple of pictures from the event.

What time will Miss World 2019 Final start?

The grand finale of the 69th edition of Miss World 2019 will be held on December 14, Saturday. The show will begin at 14:00 GMT ( 7:30 pm IST) from London.

Where can we watch Miss World 2019 Final on TV in India?

The Miss World 2019 will be broadcasted live by a local news channel, London Live in London, England. For Indian sub-continent, none of the channels have earned the broadcasting rights.

Where can we watch Miss World 2019 Finale Live Streaming?

Fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite contestant to get crowned Miss World 2019 can watch the live streaming for Miss World 2019 final on the official YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc68e8lhc1uFH5ht5DQsr8A

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram