Mithila Palkar, Sanya Malhotra Take the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl challenge, See Here
Mithila Palkar is the latest to join the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance on social media.
The last Super Bowl Halftime Show had pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slaying the stage on fire. Their energy, confidence and skills became the talk of the world. However, what has survived months and even the coronavirus pandemic is JLo’s fiery dance challenge on the internet.
JLo super bowl challenge started soon after the actual performance and requires a person to choose their favourite segment from the Latina’s Halftime act and dancing it out.
The challenge has been trending even now and Bollywood celebs, who having been confined to their homes due to the lockdown, have decided to take a part in the wave.
Karwaan actor and web series star Mithila Palkar was the latest to join in the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance. She chose the part where Jennifer Lopez moved to the catchy tune of ‘Lento’ by J Balvin and N Fasis.
The mind-blowing choreography was done by Paris Goebel.
View this post on Instagram
Dared to do the #jlosuperbowlchallenge ! . . . Growing up, I always learnt dance by watching videos on Youtube. I watched them a few million times until I could fairly emulate the steps (and until @swaradance came into my life to actually teach me!). Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on Youtube. It felt so rejuvenating! @parrisgoebel X @jlo
In the caption, Mithila talked of her nostalgia of learning dance moves from YouTube videos and said, “Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on YouTube” and “dared” to take this challenge.
A few days back, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra also took the challenge and slayed it with her moves.
Bollywood actor and dancer Sandeepa Dhar took the challenge and wrote, “Can’t believe @jlo did this in heels while I barely managed to do it in sneakers”.
View this post on Instagram
So, came across the #jlosuperbowlchallenge . Can’t believe @jlo did this in heels while I barely managed to do it in sneakers. ♀️♂️ Learning choreography via a video clip, pausing, slowing it down took me back to my school days coz back then that’s how I used to copy & learn dance styles. ♀️ For all u dance lovers , try it at home & share ur versions with me coz sharing is fun. Choreography by @parrisgoebel #stayhomeanddance Tagging some friends that I wanna c do this .
