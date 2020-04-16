Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Mithila Palkar, Sanya Malhotra Take the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl challenge, See Here

Mithila Palkar is the latest to join the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mithila Palkar, Sanya Malhotra Take the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl challenge, See Here
Mithila Palkar is the latest to join the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance on social media.

The last Super Bowl Halftime Show had pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slaying the stage on fire. Their energy, confidence and skills became the talk of the world. However, what has survived months and even the coronavirus pandemic is JLo’s fiery dance challenge on the internet.

JLo super bowl challenge started soon after the actual performance and requires a person to choose their favourite segment from the Latina’s Halftime act and dancing it out.

The challenge has been trending even now and Bollywood celebs, who having been confined to their homes due to the lockdown, have decided to take a part in the wave.

Karwaan actor and web series star Mithila Palkar was the latest to join in the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance. She chose the part where Jennifer Lopez moved to the catchy tune of ‘Lento’ by J Balvin and N Fasis.

The mind-blowing choreography was done by Paris Goebel.

In the caption, Mithila talked of her nostalgia of learning dance moves from YouTube videos and said, “Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on YouTube” and “dared” to take this challenge.

A few days back, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra also took the challenge and slayed it with her moves.

Bollywood actor and dancer Sandeepa Dhar took the challenge and wrote, “Can’t believe @jlo did this in heels while I barely managed to do it in sneakers”.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +60,503

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,516
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres