Mithila Palkar Slays In Bright Yellow Pantsuit At Filmfare Awards 2022

Little Things famed actor Mithila Palkar is a certified fashionista–her social media is proof. From traditional wear to bright and peppy Western outfits, there is hardly an ensemble that the 29-year-old cannot pull off. However, one of her recent style choices has left an indelible mark on our minds. Mithila attended the Filmfare Awards 2022 held at the Jio World Convention center in Mumbai, dressed in a chic, canary yellow satin pant-suit; and we can’t think of anyone else who could have pulled off a risque outfit like the actor.

Mithila, who initially rose to fame after her Marathi rendition of Anna Kendrick’s ‘Cup Song’ went viral on social media, took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs of herself from the awards ceremony night. She slayed power-dressing and glam in a single outfit and it’s definitely something worth checking out. Take a look at her Instagram post here.

The bright canary yellow looked gorgeous on the actor and the flattering fit of the pant-suit made her look especially lithe. Always one to push the boundaries of fashion rules, the actor wore a custom-made Rhea Pillai Rastogi creation made with a flattering satin fabric that looked absolutely luxurious. The pantsuit’s blazer also featured a flat lapel, long sleeves which buttoned at the waist, and was cinched with a rhinestone studded, metallic corset belt placed on her chest.

One of the most interesting features of the blazer was an open back, making the look even more glamorous. The actor opted for subtle make-up with a hint of glam to maintain consistency with her ensemble. She flaunted a glossy nude lip, kohl-rimmed eyes, several coats of mascara, arched eyebrows, and a subtle peach blush on her cheekbones. Mithila kept it subtle with her hairstyle, leaving her curly mane in defined waves, cascading down her back.

For accessories, the actor opted for blingy rings from an indie brand called Anaqa and ditched the usual necklace and earrings route. She completed the look with a drool-worthy metallic bag.

