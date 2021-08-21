Mix Sugar With Your Regular Shampoo For Shinier, Healthier Hair

Hair care has become an important part of our life as pollution and other external factors always pose threats to a healthy scalp. Hair damage due to pollution, sweat and oil-dirt deposits is now a common phenomenon. Sometimes, the damage is so severe that even shampoos and conditioners fall short of repairing the hair. However, there are some hacks you can use to keep your hair shiny and thick. Mixing a little sugar with your shampoo can work wonders for your hair.

There are multiple benefits of combining sugar with shampoo. It will keep your hair shinier and thicker.

Benefits of using sugar with Shampoo

Shinier hair

While shampoo removes the impurities and dirt from your head, it sometimes leaves the scalp and hair dry. Moreover, using the wrong shampoo can also worsen the situation of your hair. Hence, you should first choose the shampoo based on your hair type. While bathing, take a squeeze out of your shampoo bottle and mix one teaspoon of sugar in it. Gently rub it on your palms and apply it on your hair and scalp.

This process will help you in getting back the normal shine of your hair.

Reduces dandruff

You can also use this method to reduce the problem of dandruff. If you mix a teaspoon of sugar with regular shampoo and massage it on the scalp, it will gently cleanse the dead skin cells. As a result, you will get rid of dandruff gradually.

Thicker Hair

Almost everyone is suffering from hair fall these days which makes hair thinner. The sugar-shampoo combo is also an excellent treatment for such problems. This shampoo hack will make your hair thicker and stronger.

Mixing sugar with shampoo also improves the health of your scalp and moisturises your hair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here