Model Ashley Graham Turns TV Host for New Beauty Show

Ashley Graham is putting her extensive experience in the beauty industry to good use, with a brand new TV role.The plus-size supermodel has been snapped up by Lifetime to host the makeup competition show American Beauty Star, WWD reports. She will also be one of the executive producers of the program, which will return to the small screen later this year for its second season."Growing up, I didn't see a lot of women my size when I watched my favorite shows and it's so important that we change that for the next generation and really show them our diverse world," Graham told WWD. She added: "Having worked in the fashion industry for a while, I know the importance of the people behind the scenes like hairstylists and makeup artists," she said. "They are true artists responsible for creating iconic looks and moments, and they play a big role in bringing art to life."The show sees makeup artists compete against one another for cash and status. The role is the latest of several big career moves for Graham, who landed her first major beauty campaign with Revlon back in January. Last year saw her become the first plus-sized model to hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, in addition to landing her first US Vogue cover.