Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Troll Asking for Bikini Image

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, has hit back at a troll who was not happy with the fact that she posts many images of her children rather than her own.The troll left a comment in a video of her daughter Luna getting her own "big girl" bed.The user seemingly has had enough of seeing Luna on the Instagram feed."Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the user said.In response to this, Teigen wrote: "Yeah, well now that I have kids you don't want to see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma."In the video that got the troll's attention, Luna looked excited about the upgrade as she quickly picked up several dolls and placed them on the bed."This is where you are going to sleep from now on," her father Legend could be heard saying before Teigen said: "Isn't it so pretty? You want to get up there?" Luna nodded while Legend helped her get on her bed.Luna is the couple's first child together. They also have a son named Miles, who was born on May 17 last year.