English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Troll Asking for Bikini Image
In the video that got the troll's attention, Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend's daughter Luna looked excited about getting her own "big girl" bed.
Image: Chrissy Teigen
Loading...
Model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, has hit back at a troll who was not happy with the fact that she posts many images of her children rather than her own.
The troll left a comment in a video of her daughter Luna getting her own "big girl" bed.
The user seemingly has had enough of seeing Luna on the Instagram feed.
"Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the user said.
In response to this, Teigen wrote: "Yeah, well now that I have kids you don't want to see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma."
In the video that got the troll's attention, Luna looked excited about the upgrade as she quickly picked up several dolls and placed them on the bed.
"This is where you are going to sleep from now on," her father Legend could be heard saying before Teigen said: "Isn't it so pretty? You want to get up there?" Luna nodded while Legend helped her get on her bed.
Luna is the couple's first child together. They also have a son named Miles, who was born on May 17 last year.
The troll left a comment in a video of her daughter Luna getting her own "big girl" bed.
The user seemingly has had enough of seeing Luna on the Instagram feed.
"Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the user said.
In response to this, Teigen wrote: "Yeah, well now that I have kids you don't want to see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma."
In the video that got the troll's attention, Luna looked excited about the upgrade as she quickly picked up several dolls and placed them on the bed.
"This is where you are going to sleep from now on," her father Legend could be heard saying before Teigen said: "Isn't it so pretty? You want to get up there?" Luna nodded while Legend helped her get on her bed.
Luna is the couple's first child together. They also have a son named Miles, who was born on May 17 last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- Rasika Dugal: Hamid is the Gentle Conversation That We Need to Have in Today’s Time
- Aamir Khan Says He'll Quit Acting When He Turns Full-Time Director
- #MainBhiChowkidar: Modi's New War Cry Tops Worldwide Trends on Twitter
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results