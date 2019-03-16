LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Troll Asking for Bikini Image

In the video that got the troll's attention, Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend's daughter Luna looked excited about getting her own "big girl" bed.

Updated:March 16, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Troll Asking for Bikini Image
Image: Chrissy Teigen
Loading...
Model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, has hit back at a troll who was not happy with the fact that she posts many images of her children rather than her own.

The troll left a comment in a video of her daughter Luna getting her own "big girl" bed.

View this post on Instagram

BIG DAY OVER HERE

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



The user seemingly has had enough of seeing Luna on the Instagram feed.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the user said.

In response to this, Teigen wrote: "Yeah, well now that I have kids you don't want to see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma."

In the video that got the troll's attention, Luna looked excited about the upgrade as she quickly picked up several dolls and placed them on the bed.

"This is where you are going to sleep from now on," her father Legend could be heard saying before Teigen said: "Isn't it so pretty? You want to get up there?" Luna nodded while Legend helped her get on her bed.

Luna is the couple's first child together. They also have a son named Miles, who was born on May 17 last year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram