The saree has always been a piece of garment that has inspired many a designer from across the world. It is mostly the simplicity and versatility of the traditional Indian attire that has impressed international fashion designers and encouraged them to experiment and give it a global update over the years.Most recently, esteemed fashion label Dolce & Gabbana joined the bandwagon of brands that have reinvented and recreated the saree in a way to include the Indian ethnic drape in their latest international line. At their Alta Moda 2018 collection showcased at Lake Como in Italy, Indian model Dipti Sharma walked down the runway clad in a custom printed saree teamed with heavy jewelry from head-to-toe, representing the Indian royal princess D&G style, much to the surprise of onlookers.Amidst several models sashaying down the runway dressed in exquisite garments telling a tale of 'Italian beauty where the artistry of the most skilled craftsmanship is brought to life', Dipti's attire told a different story altogether. It was a story of how an unstitched piece of traditional Indian garment made its way to the Italian luxury fashion house's collection and subsequently to its prestigious show and how Indian fashion is inspiring international designers.According to Dipti's Instagram post, the designers apparently took cues from her. Designer Stefano Gabbana was quoted telling an international publication, “We have a model, an Indian girl, and we told her: ‘We'll give you a piece of fabric and you do, by yourself, the saree and after that we’ll customise the outfit. We love the tradition. In this case, we love to put our touch on the Indian tradition."And so, this is how India's most versatile garment landed on Dolce & Gabbana's latest international show.In a separate Instagram post, Dipti thnaked the designers for giving her the opportunity to represent India. She wrote, "I cannot explain how dear doing this show was to me. When I went for fittings at the Dolce & Gabbana head office, I was expecting to wear something which might have already been assigned to me. But, meeting @stefanogabbana and #domenicodolce changed it entirely. They asked me to wear a saree for their show and I was in awe, as the amount of love and respect they have for Indian culture is amazing to hear. We selected the fabric on the spot, styled it and in matter of time it was ready. I draped it myself. Their idea of an Indian royal princess in Dolce & Gabbana style finally came to reality at the show. I want to thank @stefanogabbana and #domenicodolce for giving me this opportunity and letting me be a part of this amazing collection and in a way represent my country."Speaking on Dolce & Gabbana's line featuring the saree, designer Anavila Misra, best known as one of the first designers to embrace pure linen yarns for sarees, told News18.com in an exclusive interaction, "I love the styling and the saree. It shows us an Italian perspective on Indian attire, one that is beautifully thought through and completely in sync with the brand's language."But what exactly does this mean for India and how are national designers looking at the saree's representation at an international platform?"I think it's a designer or a brand's choice as to what they would like to showcase to an audience. The versatility of the saree allows every generation to reinvent it in their on way and according to the social and cultural forces prevalent at the time and in sync with an individual's own personal style," Anavila added.Designer Sunaina Khera looks at it as an opportunity to bridge the gap between different cultures and bring the world together. "I think we need more moments like these where fashion acts as the wonderful medium in bringing cultures together and bridging the gap between people," said Sunaina to News18.com.