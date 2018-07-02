GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Model Inspiration: Four Hot Hairstyles for Summer 2018

Half-up half-down: This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 2, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Model Inspiration: Four Hot Hairstyles for Summer 2018
Image for representational purpose only. (Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A new season means new hairstyles. As thoughts turn to summer vacations, plenty of women will be heading to salons for a cut that will carry them through the season with style and comfort. Some of the world's most famous models -- who were lucky enough to discover the season's hottest hair trends on the runways in September -- have been showing off their summer inspirations for several weeks already.

Half-up half-down, like Bella Hadid

Although out of fashion in recent years, the half-up-half-down ponytail returned to the runways in a major way at recent fashion weeks. This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions. Fashion icon Bella Hadid rocked a casual version, flawlessly swept up off her face but tied up in a messy knot for a more natural effect. The half-up-half-down look can also be worn as a sleeker, more sophisticated style, or with curls, messy locks or braids.

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on



Double buns, like Josephine Skriver

Double buns -- or space buns -- are another hot hairstyle that's likely to be popular all summer long. The style has a fun and childlike vibe, but can also be worn ultra-chic in a more polished version. Either way, this style is perfect for the season. Danish model Josephine Skriver is already a fan, and is regularly seen wearing space buns, whether in messy, casual styles or in sleeker looks. Try adding color to your buns for a cute, eccentric twist.



French braids, like Taylor Hill

Braids, in general, are on trend this season, seen in updos, buns, half-up-half-down styles or side braids. French braids are an ideal vacation style, since as well as keeping hair locked down and off the face in hot weather, they also have a nymph-like, mermaid vibe, as channeled by the American model, Taylor Hill. Wear them with a boho-chic look, and large earrings, such as hoops.

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on



Short bob, like Irina Shayk

Anyone looking for a more drastic change can opt for a super-short bob. Try it with a wet-look effect for an easily manageable summer vacation style. The Russian model, Irina Shayk, took everyone by surprise at the recent Dsquared2 fashion show with a short, textured bob with bangs. For the first time, the model switched her long locks for a cut with a more androgynous vibe, perfectly matching her suggestive suit jacket. A short cut is a great compromise for vacationers who don't want to spend too much time on styling this summer.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery