English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Model Inspiration: Four Hot Hairstyles for Summer 2018
Half-up half-down: This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions.
Image for representational purpose only. (Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A new season means new hairstyles. As thoughts turn to summer vacations, plenty of women will be heading to salons for a cut that will carry them through the season with style and comfort. Some of the world's most famous models -- who were lucky enough to discover the season's hottest hair trends on the runways in September -- have been showing off their summer inspirations for several weeks already.
Half-up half-down, like Bella Hadid
Although out of fashion in recent years, the half-up-half-down ponytail returned to the runways in a major way at recent fashion weeks. This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions. Fashion icon Bella Hadid rocked a casual version, flawlessly swept up off her face but tied up in a messy knot for a more natural effect. The half-up-half-down look can also be worn as a sleeker, more sophisticated style, or with curls, messy locks or braids.
Double buns, like Josephine Skriver
Double buns -- or space buns -- are another hot hairstyle that's likely to be popular all summer long. The style has a fun and childlike vibe, but can also be worn ultra-chic in a more polished version. Either way, this style is perfect for the season. Danish model Josephine Skriver is already a fan, and is regularly seen wearing space buns, whether in messy, casual styles or in sleeker looks. Try adding color to your buns for a cute, eccentric twist.
French braids, like Taylor Hill
Braids, in general, are on trend this season, seen in updos, buns, half-up-half-down styles or side braids. French braids are an ideal vacation style, since as well as keeping hair locked down and off the face in hot weather, they also have a nymph-like, mermaid vibe, as channeled by the American model, Taylor Hill. Wear them with a boho-chic look, and large earrings, such as hoops.
Short bob, like Irina Shayk
Anyone looking for a more drastic change can opt for a super-short bob. Try it with a wet-look effect for an easily manageable summer vacation style. The Russian model, Irina Shayk, took everyone by surprise at the recent Dsquared2 fashion show with a short, textured bob with bangs. For the first time, the model switched her long locks for a cut with a more androgynous vibe, perfectly matching her suggestive suit jacket. A short cut is a great compromise for vacationers who don't want to spend too much time on styling this summer.
Also Watch
Half-up half-down, like Bella Hadid
Although out of fashion in recent years, the half-up-half-down ponytail returned to the runways in a major way at recent fashion weeks. This easy-to-achieve ‘do can be styled with a chic or a laid-back finish to suit all kinds of looks and occasions. Fashion icon Bella Hadid rocked a casual version, flawlessly swept up off her face but tied up in a messy knot for a more natural effect. The half-up-half-down look can also be worn as a sleeker, more sophisticated style, or with curls, messy locks or braids.
Double buns, like Josephine Skriver
Double buns -- or space buns -- are another hot hairstyle that's likely to be popular all summer long. The style has a fun and childlike vibe, but can also be worn ultra-chic in a more polished version. Either way, this style is perfect for the season. Danish model Josephine Skriver is already a fan, and is regularly seen wearing space buns, whether in messy, casual styles or in sleeker looks. Try adding color to your buns for a cute, eccentric twist.
French braids, like Taylor Hill
Braids, in general, are on trend this season, seen in updos, buns, half-up-half-down styles or side braids. French braids are an ideal vacation style, since as well as keeping hair locked down and off the face in hot weather, they also have a nymph-like, mermaid vibe, as channeled by the American model, Taylor Hill. Wear them with a boho-chic look, and large earrings, such as hoops.
Short bob, like Irina Shayk
Anyone looking for a more drastic change can opt for a super-short bob. Try it with a wet-look effect for an easily manageable summer vacation style. The Russian model, Irina Shayk, took everyone by surprise at the recent Dsquared2 fashion show with a short, textured bob with bangs. For the first time, the model switched her long locks for a cut with a more androgynous vibe, perfectly matching her suggestive suit jacket. A short cut is a great compromise for vacationers who don't want to spend too much time on styling this summer.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect