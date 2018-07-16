English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Model Inspiration: Three Ways to Wear Denim Shorts
The timeless denim shorts can be worn in multiple ways. Check out.
(Getty Images)
As the weather gets warmer, skirts get shorter, fabrics get lighter and shorts return to womenswear wardrobes. Denim shorts are a comfortable and timeless fashion staple, still very much at the forefront of the fashion scene this summer. And they can be worn in loads of different ways. Check out how Bar Refaeli, Josephine Skriver and Doutzen Kroes wear denim shorts with style.
Seasoned traveler, like Bar Refaeli
Far from the catwalks and photo shoots, Israeli model Bar Refaeli switches stilettos for sneakers, and glamorous gowns for more comfortable attire, perfect for hitting the road to adventure. What better than ripped, cut-off-style denim shorts -- matched with the simplest of white T-shirts -- for exploring the great outdoors. It's a perfect look for staying on trend on your travels in laid-back style as you explore every hidden corner of your vacation destination.
Grunge casual, like Doutzen Kroes
For the Dutch model, Doutzen Kroes, denim shorts are more than just a basic to dig out of the wardrobe when sunny weather arrives. The model styles her looks carefully, here opting for a casual style with a grungy flavor, matching ripped denim shorts -- with the pockets hanging out -- with a long shirt, an oversized denim jacket and boots. It's the perfect quick, ready-to-go look for anyone who has no time for glitter, sequins and glamour this summer.
Streetwear style, like Josephine Skriver
In keeping with her usual simply stylish looks, the Danish model, Josephine Skriver, stepped out in a streamlined outfit of on-trend basics to celebrate the USA's Independence Day, July 4. Surrounded by red, white and blue balloons, the model wears high-waist denim shorts and a white bodysuit, matched with sneakers and long sports socks. Here, two details that make all the difference: the red bandana tied in her hair and the blue denim shirt tied around her waist.
Also Watch
Seasoned traveler, like Bar Refaeli
Far from the catwalks and photo shoots, Israeli model Bar Refaeli switches stilettos for sneakers, and glamorous gowns for more comfortable attire, perfect for hitting the road to adventure. What better than ripped, cut-off-style denim shorts -- matched with the simplest of white T-shirts -- for exploring the great outdoors. It's a perfect look for staying on trend on your travels in laid-back style as you explore every hidden corner of your vacation destination.
Grunge casual, like Doutzen Kroes
For the Dutch model, Doutzen Kroes, denim shorts are more than just a basic to dig out of the wardrobe when sunny weather arrives. The model styles her looks carefully, here opting for a casual style with a grungy flavor, matching ripped denim shorts -- with the pockets hanging out -- with a long shirt, an oversized denim jacket and boots. It's the perfect quick, ready-to-go look for anyone who has no time for glitter, sequins and glamour this summer.
Streetwear style, like Josephine Skriver
In keeping with her usual simply stylish looks, the Danish model, Josephine Skriver, stepped out in a streamlined outfit of on-trend basics to celebrate the USA's Independence Day, July 4. Surrounded by red, white and blue balloons, the model wears high-waist denim shorts and a white bodysuit, matched with sneakers and long sports socks. Here, two details that make all the difference: the red bandana tied in her hair and the blue denim shirt tied around her waist.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics