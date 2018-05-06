GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Model Inspiration: Ways to Wear 90s Jeans Styles

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 6, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
(Photo: Bella Hadid/Reuters)
The 1990s made a notable comeback on the spring/summer 2018 runways, updating several iconic pieces from this decade rich in sportswear styles, crop tops and denim. Loose-cut, sometimes almost baggy jeans seem to be a particular hit with models and style icons, who have been spotted wearing various updated 90s cuts. Here's some style inspiration from Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin, on how to wear loose-cut jeans with style.

Laid-back like Hailey Baldwin

This streetwear devotee has embraced 90s style with gusto and is often spotted wearing baggy jeans, mixing up styles for different occasions. Matched here with roller boots, the American model rocks this iconic piece in true 1990s style -- with turn-ups and tightly cinched around the waist with a chunky black belt. These throwback jeans are matched with this season's essential -- a cropped T-shirt -- in a pastel yellow shade.



Sporty-sexy like Emily Ratajkowski

Photographed perching in a tree, the American model once again proves that she isn't lacking in sex appeal. However, rather than sporting a sexy dress or one of her many skimpy swimwear pieces, here, the model wears high-waist, wide-leg jeans -- ripped at the knee -- matched with a super-small checked crop top, revealing a flash of underboob. The look brings a sexy twist to casual, streetwear style.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on



Retro-casual like Bella Hadid

The model of the moment scores another hit with this carefully crafted outfit, bang on trend for SS18. Bella Hadid goes all-out retro, matching loose-cut jeans with a pair of custom Converse and a white crop top with a particularly plunging neckline. A red-hot look that's sure to provide plenty of summer inspiration.

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on



Lolita vibes like Sara Sampaio

Although less baggy than the styles seen above, the Portuguese model's stylish jeans still channel masculine vibes and 90s inspirations. Here, the leg hems are left unfinished, with threads skimming the model's simple white sneakers. This is worn with an off-the-shoulder crochet top for the perfect summer look.

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

