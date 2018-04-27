GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Model Irina Shayk Didn't Diet After Giving Birth

Irina Shayk allowed herself to eat hamburgers and pizza after the birth of her daughter.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2018, 7:24 AM IST
(Image: AP)
Model Irina Shayk does not believe in diets and allowed herself to eat hamburgers and pizza after the birth of her daughter Lea.

"I don't believe in diets. I feel like if you want to eat a hamburger or pizza or Spanish jamon, you should do it. This is the secret; just enjoy your life and knowing the balance between eating and working out always helps," Shayk told etonline.com.

Shayk has been dating 43-year-old actor Bradley Cooper since 2015. Although the pair sparked engagement rumours over two years ago, she refused to divulge what their plans were in regards to becoming husband and wife in the future.

| Edited by: shifa khan
