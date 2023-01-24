Model Jeremy Ruehlemann, known for his work with major brands such as Macy’s, Zara, Superdry, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, and Nick Graham, has passed away at the age of 27. Tributes have poured in for the young model, with designer Christian Siriano leading the way, calling him “one of my muses" and a “beautiful soul" on Instagram.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," wrote Siriano. “This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what," added the designer.

“He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever. I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please,” he captioned the post.

Ruehlemann, not only modeled for well-known brands like Superdry and Perry Ellis, he also graced the pages of notable magazines such as GQ and Playhaus.

Model manager Jason Kanner of Soul Artist Management confirmed the tragic passing of Jeremy Ruehlemann, stating “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was genuine and true to himself, always inspiring others with his enthusiasm and optimism, even in the face of disappointment."

Kanner further wrote, “When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind. Jeremy you will be missed. You will hold a spot in my heart and with your Soul Fam you loved so much.”

