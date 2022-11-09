CHANGE LANGUAGE
Models In Malaysia Walk The Ramp Dressed Up As Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 12:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Would you like to recreate this iconic Alia Bhatt look as well?

There is no doubt that this is definitely Alia Bhatt’s year, from having some of the top releases of the year to having a baby, she is definitely leading by example. Over the years, Alia has developed a massive fanbase in India and overseas. Recently, models in Malaysia took to the ramp at the Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022dressed up as Alia’s character, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The models played around with the look a little bit as they replaced the iconic white sarees with stunning white gowns but they did not give the classic black bindis, retro shades and bold red lips a miss.

Needless to say, that the internet is going gaga over these inspired looks and cannot seem to be getting enough of them. While an Instagram user commented saying, “This is the perfect tribute to the film” another user said, “Alia is going to be so proud seeing this.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ released in February of this year was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had Alia as the showstopper of the film. Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari were in some significant roles in the film, while Ajay Devgn was seen in a stellar cameo.

