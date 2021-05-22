Mohini Ekadashi: Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Mohini Ekadashi, one of the most significant of the 24 Ekadashis, will be observed on May 22 this year. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this auspicious day falls on the 11th day of the full moon fortnight, i.e., Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The name ‘ekadashi’ means 11. This special day is observed with great devotion as the Ekadashi Vrat is deemed to be highly virtuous among other Ekadashis.

Mohini Ekadashi date and Shubh muhurat:

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 09:15 am on May 22

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 06:42 am on May 23

Parana time (duration during which fast can be broken): May 23, 01:40 pm to 04:25 pm

Hari Vasara ends: 11.56 am on May 23

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi: Sunday, May 23

Gauna Ekadashi Parana time: May 24, 2021, 05:26 am to 08:11 am

Dwadashi would end before sunrise on Parana day.

Significance and Puja Vidhi for Mohini Ekadashi:

Falling in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, this crucial day derives its significance from the legendary story of Lord Vishnu when he appeared in the form of a beautiful woman named Mohini on this Ekadashi tithi. It was a disguise opted by him during the great ‘samudra manthan’, when Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) were engaged in a tug of war.

To settle who would be the one to consume the ‘amrit’ (immortal nectar), Mohini appeared and diverted the demons’ attention; and ensured the ‘amrit’ was received by the gods.

Hence, seeking the blessings for prosperity and health, devotees offer Puja to Lord Vishnu.

The ritual requires one to get up early before sunrise and take a bath with sesame and grass. Then, offer tulsi, flowers, sandalwood paste, fruits, sesame seeds to Vishnu while chanting mantras, singing bhajans and offering prayers.

People maintain a strict fast, avoid rice and wheat. They break their fast by drinking milk or fruits.

It is said that fasting only on the first day is enough on Mohini Ekadashi for those who are not ‘sanyasis’. However, the latter and ardent devotees can fast for 2 consecutive days.

