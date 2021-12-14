Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time and Significance of This Day For Devotees

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: The eleventh lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing (increasing) moon during Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha/Agrahayana month according to the Hindu calendar is observed as Mokshada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi. According to the English calendar, it usually falls in December/January. The followers of Lord Vishnu observe fast on this day. The devotees also perform Shri Vishnu puja while chanting hymns and reciting prayers.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Tithi and timing

According to the Panchang, this year, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month started at 09:32 pm on Monday, December 13. Ekadashi Tithi is till 11.35 pm on December 14. The fast of Mokshada Ekadashi will be kept on Tuesday, December 14, today. Those who keep the Mokshada Ekadashi fast should break the fast on December 15 between 07:06 am to 09:10 am.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on this day is treated equally to fasting on the rest of the Ekadashis in a year. Devotees keep fast to attain salvation (Moksha) and to get rid of the cycle of rebirth, by reaching Vaikuntha Dham - the place of Lord Vishnu. Those who observe fast on Moksha Ekadashi from sunrise to dawn the next day, are blessed by Lord Vishnu to get rid of their sins and achieve moksha or liberation after death.

On the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month, Lord Krishna had preached Gita to Arjuna at the battlefield of Kurukshetra before the Mahabharata war began. The Moksha Ekadashi day is also observed as Gita Jayanti which symbolizes the birth of Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, the sacred text of the Hindus.

