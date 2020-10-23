Mole Day 2020: Theme, History and All You Need to Know

Mole Day is celebrated on October 23 every year. The day this year will be observed from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m. The day is popular among chemistry enthusiasts. The time duration of the Mole Day commemorates Avogadro’s Number, a measuring unit in chemistry. Avogadro number is denoted as 6.02×1023 to define the number of particles present in a single mole of any substance. One mole is a mass (in grams), the number of which equals the molar mass of a molecule. Mole is one of all the seven base SI units. The day was brought into being to initiate interest in the subject of Chemistry. Many schools across the United States observe Mole Day.

Mole Day 2020: History

Mole Day can be identified as an event that people often celebrate due to their interest in specific things. The day originated around the 1980s, when an article appeared in The Science Teacher. Later, a retired high school chemistry teacher Maurice Oehler from Wisconsin, USA, drew inspiration from the article and founded the National Mole Day Foundation. Many high schools in the United States, South Africa, Australia, and Canada mark Mole Day after May 15, 1991, when the foundation was set up. The objective is to make students interested in chemistry by directing several activities associated with moles and chemistry. The Foundation became a not-for-profit corporation in 1992 in the State of Wisconsin.

Mole Day 2020: Theme

The theme for Mole Day this year is MOLEzilla.

Mole Day 2020: Significance

The day is a special day for all the persons associated with the subject of chemistry. Many activities related to moles and chemistry are conducted to mark this day. When written in American format, the day resembles the Avogadro number which signifies the number of molecules or atoms contained in a mole. The American Chemical Society also funds the National Chemistry Week, on this occasion, for a week.