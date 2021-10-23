Mole Day 2021: All You Need to Know About This Unique Celebration of a Chemistry Phenomenon

Chemistry enthusiasts, students and chemists celebrate October 23 as Mole Day every year. This day is celebrated from 6:02 am to 6:02 pm, which forms the date 6:02 10/23 denoting the Avogadro number. 6.02*1023 is known as the Avogadro number which defines the number of particles present in a single mole of a substance. A mole is an SI unit for measuring atoms and molecules and is named after its discoverer, Amedeo Avogadro. Many activities are undertaken in high schools in countries like US and Canada related to the moles and chemistry in general.

Interestingly, mole day falls during the National Chemistry Week which is being observed between October 17 to October 23 this year.

Mole Day: History

The Mole Day commemorates the hypothesis which was proposed by Amadeo Avogadro known as the Avogadro’s Law. The hypothesis stated that pressure and a fixed temperature is equal to the volume of gasses which have the same number of molecules. In the early 1980’s a high school science teacher wrote an article on the need of observing a mole day.

The article, The Science Teacher was read by another high school teacher from Wisconsin, Maulice Oehler. Oehler drew inspiration from the article and founded the National Mole Day Foundation on May 15, 1991. This foundation was set up with an objective to increase students; interest in Chemistry through various activities related to moles and chemistry.

In 1992, the foundation was made a not-for-profit corporation in Wisconsin with nine-member board of directors.

Mole Day, 2021:

The theme for this year’s Mole Day is, “-wait for it – *DispicaMole Me*

Mole day Significance

Mole day is actively celebrated by high schools across the United States, South Africa, Canada and Australia. Several activities related to moles and chemistry are organised to mark this day. On this occasion, the American Chemical Society, for a week, contributes funds to the National Chemistry Week.

