Mom-to-be Sophie Turner Dishes Out Major Pregnancy Fashion Goals with Comfy Outfits

Women go through a lot of trouble during pregnancy, considering the health complications and changing body weight. Hollywood actress Sophie Turner has been handling these issues well as she looks fresh and comfortable on her brief outings.

Moreover, Sophie has been stepping up the mom-to-be fashion game with easy to wear and trendy attires. Be it grabbing coffee with husband singer Joe Jonas and parents or going out for brunch, the actress is giving a new definition to comfort and style.

Recently, the Game of Thrones star was snapped in Los Angeles grabbing brunch with her family. Sophie wore a white tee under a soft cotton pink dress. Keeping the medical precautions in focus, both Sophie and Joe had their breathing masks on.

Last week, fans spotted the X-Men actress with Joe on LA streets along with Sophie’s parents Sally and Andrew.

While Sophie wore a white top with a slate coloured body hugging skirt, she had a matching pair of white slippers, white bag and trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

Her mother was also ready for the summer in a white dress, while her father wore a pink tee over beige trousers. Joe was dressed in all black.

Here are some more pics from her stylish outings.

According to a report by US Weekly, the actress is due “sometime in the middle of summer.”

