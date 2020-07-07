Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mom-to-be Sophie Turner Dishes Out Major Pregnancy Fashion Goals with Comfy Outfits

Sophie Turner has been stepping up the mom-to-be fashion game with easy to wear and trendy attires.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 7, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mom-to-be Sophie Turner Dishes Out Major Pregnancy Fashion Goals with Comfy Outfits
Image courtesy: Instagram

Women go through a lot of trouble during pregnancy, considering the health complications and changing body weight. Hollywood actress Sophie Turner has been handling these issues well as she looks fresh and comfortable on her brief outings.

Moreover, Sophie has been stepping up the mom-to-be fashion game with easy to wear and trendy attires. Be it grabbing coffee with husband singer Joe Jonas and parents or going out for brunch, the actress is giving a new definition to comfort and style.

Recently, the Game of Thrones star was snapped in Los Angeles grabbing brunch with her family. Sophie wore a white tee under a soft cotton pink dress. Keeping the medical precautions in focus, both Sophie and Joe had their breathing masks on.

Last week, fans spotted the X-Men actress with Joe on LA streets along with Sophie’s parents Sally and Andrew.

While Sophie wore a white top with a slate coloured body hugging skirt, she had a matching pair of white slippers, white bag and trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

Her mother was also ready for the summer in a white dress, while her father wore a pink tee over beige trousers. Joe was dressed in all black.

Here are some more pics from her stylish outings.

According to a report by US Weekly, the actress is due “sometime in the middle of summer.”

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading