Mona Singh Enjoys Marital Bliss and is Under No Pressure of Becoming a Mother

Actress Mona Singh is shattering stereotypes around marriage and parenthood. The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame actor tied the knot with Shyam Gopalan in December last year and says she is in no hurry to become a mother.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, the actress talked about the joys of married life and her plans to start a family. The 39-year-old actor said she got her eggs frozen when she was 34 and wants to take it easy before becoming a mother.

Mona believes that twenty-first-century women are living in a new world where there is no age to get married. She said that she decided to get married at an age that was best for her because at 38, a person is more evolved, experienced and has seen his/her share of ups and downs, and they know that marriage is important and this should stay. Defying the ancient beliefs of getting married as a necessity, Mona says that nowadays, people get married because they want to and because they think it is time to get married.

Mona had frozen her eggs and now feels free. She said that she did that at the age of 34. And now that she has married, she wants to chill with her partner and travel the world with him. She said she didn't get a chance to travel with her husband yet, but has always travelled with her family or friends. She is enjoying the married life and says that it is a different feeling now, going for walks, getting all the attention, keeping Karwa Chauth vrat. Even though she loves kids, Mona says she is not mentally prepared to have one.

The 3 Idiots actress said that her mother was happy when she heard about her decision to freeze her eggs. They both went to Mona's gynaecologist in Pune and had to take a few months break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. It took about 5 months for the process and now she is free.