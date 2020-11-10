Monalisa's Pics from Goa Vacay are Breaking the Internet

Actress Monalisa, who is known for her portrayal of the character Mohana in the TV series Nazar, is holidaying in Goa with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa has shared some of her pictures from the trip and she looks stunning and radiant.

In one of her pictures, she wore a multi-coloured short dress and her hair was plaited. She is on the beach in the morning and busy enjoying the ambience.

Another post has pictures from Hyatt Centric Candolim in Goa, where Monalisa is wearing a short green top with black polka dots and a black lacy short. She has left her hair open and the two tic tac pins on her hair are giving her a cute look.

Sharing these photographs, Monalisa said, “Start The Day Right With A Smile! Good Morning Everyone.”

She was also seen wearing a black sensuous beachwear in Goa. In pictures clicked in her room, the actress has been clicked in different poses, wearing a sheer black fabric beachwear.

In another post, Monalisa was wearing a red sleeveless top and denim shorts. She is posing outdoors in the fields of Goa and is wearing aviator sunglasses.

She wore a black floral dress and a beach hat during one of her outings in Goa.

Wearing the same dress, Monalisa also posted pictures with husband Vikrant on one of Goa’s beaches.

Monalisa is the stage name of actress Antara Biswas. She has predominantly acted in Bhojpuri movies but has also worked in the films of other languages, including Hindi. She was also a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 10. She shot to fame with Nazar and is now working on Nazar 2, portraying the character Madhulika Chaudhary.

Monalisa and Vikrant got married in the Bigg Boss house on January 18, 2017. Vikrant also works in the Bhojpuri film industry. In 2017, the couple together participated in the reality dancing show Nach Baliye 8.