Monica O My Darling Promotions: Huma Qureshi Flaunts Her Curves In Orange Cut-Out Dress

Huma Qureshi’s Monica O My Darling hit the theatres today and received a positive response. Lately, she was busy promoting her movie with Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao and recently for a promotional event, she was seen in a casual yet chic ensemble. Her most recent choice, a bodycon tangerine dress, is just perfect for a dinner date or a casual outing with friends.

Huma is one such celebrity who never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Whether it is sporting a blazer dress or nailing it in a co-ord set the actress knows how to slay. She uploaded a photo on her Instagram today in a tangerine midi outfit from the shelves of Rumer. The tangerine ribbed bodycon dress highlighted her curves. It featured a round neckline, full sleeves, and cut-outs on the midriff.

She added gold-toned hoops, rings, and nude-coloured block heels to elevate her look. For her glam picks, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress opted for bright eyes with smokey eye shadow, eyeliner and mascara on the lashes. She added a slight tint for a flushed cheek look and opted for a coral-orange lip colour. She completed her look with her hair half-tied into a messy ponytail.

Her outfit pick reflects the colours of the Autumn season and in fact, can be styled in winter by adding an overcoat and ankle boots. For the promotion of the same film, the actress had earlier chosen a blazer outfit in a similar hue. Painting the town red, Huma channelled boss-lady vibes in the stunning yet stylish outfit.

The attire featured a red coloured blazer with a plunging neckline and a corset-like look at the waist. It also featured buttons on the front. She paired the blazer with matching pants. The snug-fitted formal outfit accentuated her figure. She accessorized herself with gold-toned rectangular earrings and nude heels. For the makeup, she picked subtle lip colour and minimal eye makeup.

You can rock this look in the winter by adding a white high neck or a turtle neck inside to keep you warm. You can pair a white satchel bag and oversized sunnies to complete the look.

