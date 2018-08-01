English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monisha Jaising to Show Shades of a Diva as LFW Grand Finale Designer
Shades of a Diva will appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women and the designer will recreate the theme through her collection.
(Representative Image/ File photo)
Monisha Jaising has been announced as the grand finale designer of the Winter/Festive 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). Inspired by Lakmé‘s beauty theme for the season "Shades of a Diva", the finale promises to amp up the grandeur quotient.
Shades of a Diva will appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women and the designer will recreate the theme through her collection.
Her figure- sculpting silhouette creations will see the use of precious elements and colourful fabrics in both, muted like sweet lilac and bold like peacock green, palettes. The embroidery on the designs will derive inspiration from global art, which in turn will complement the ‘diva-licious' Lakmé Grand Finale stage.
"My association with Lakmé Fashion Week goes years back to when the concept of fashion weeks was nascent in the country. Hence, it holds a very special place for me and now even more so with me being the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer," said the designer in a statement.
"This season, my collection is inspired by Lakme's theme - Shades of a Diva and I'm ecstatic that my signature style and my design philosophy have perfect synergy with this theme. Lots of evening glamour, shine, attitude and colour is what you can expect from the Finale. The show also comes with a lot of fun surprises which you will know only closer to the D- day," she added.
Talking about the association, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé says that "Every season, our endeavor has been to introduce new beauty trends that complement and celebrate Indian women."
"We are excited to collaborate with Monisha to see her interpretation of this season's beauty theme of Shades of a Diva, in a never-seen-before way on the ramp," said Swaminathan.
