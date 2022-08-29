Monkeypox VS Tomato Flu: Know The Key Differences Between Symptoms

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the globe, every new flu or virus is met with suspicion, for the fear of being locked in homes and suffering a life-threatening disease. The news of the spread of Monkeypox and Tomato Flu has only added to our cause of worry and the first thought that comes to the mind is to check for parameters like symptoms, the infectivity of the virus, severity of infection etc., lest we catch the disease.

Below we mention the symptoms of Monkeypox and Tomato Flu, so you can know how to differentiate between the two and be better informed of precautionary measures. Take a look.

Monkeypox:

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has laid down the symptoms of Monkeypox as follows:

People with the viral zoonotic disease can develop a rash on the genitals, anus, or areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. Other symptoms can include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle ache, headache, and respiratory symptoms like sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

“Symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks”, the CDC website says.

Tomato Flu:

A study by The Lancet journal says that the primary symptoms observed in Tomato Flu are similar to those of chikungunya, which are high fever, rashes, and intense joint pain. Further symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, swelling of joints, and body aches.

Tomato Flu is a variant of the already endemic hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), according to The BMJ. It more commonly affects young children less than 5 years old and immune-compromised adults, is rare, and is not life-threatening.

While Monkeypox blisters go through several stages before healing, including scabs, Tomato Flu blisters start as small 4-6 mm red spots on the skin that later become bubbles with fluid inside, as told by Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, IMA member in Kochi, to India Today.

Ensure proper sanitation and practice good personal hygiene to prevent infection from such viral diseases. Consult a medical practitioner if you observe symptoms.





(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/studies. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

