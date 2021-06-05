Monsoon 2021: Here’s How to Protect Yourself and Your Family from Flu during Rainy Season

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. On Friday evening, IMD has predicted of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the next two days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

With the advent of monsoon, people should start taking extra precaution from falling prey to monsoon diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya and Zika virus caused by mosquitoes bite. During monsoon, people often face days of rain followed by a sudden burst of sunlight, these adverse weather conditions often leave a person unwell and in need of treatment from monsoon diseases.

To make yourself and your family immune from falling prey to monsoon diseases, here are 5 easy ways that you must follow:

Maintaining hand hygiene

The best way to enjoy rains during monsoon is to keep away from the germs. Hands are the biggest carrier of germs and diseases, so make sure of washing your hands with soap frequently and keeping them clean. By keeping your hands clean, you will curtail the spread of flu virus. Also, use hand sanitizers which if needed. Wash your hands before and after eating.

Maintain social distance

We often travel in public transport to our work and see people sneezing and coughing without covering their mouth. Wear pollution masks to avoid germs from entering your body. If anyone around you shows symptoms of flu, then avoid contacting with them. Children, elderly people, those with low immunity should take extra care as they might easily fall prey to germs and flu in such cases. Also, make sure you cover your mouth every time while sneezing or coughing.

Bath using antiseptic liquids in water

Make sure after returning home, you wash or take a quick shower by adding antiseptic liquid in water. Even if you get drenched in rain, or step on puddles, make sure you wash as soon as you reach home. It prevents germs from entering into your body and restricts you from falling sick.

Eat healthy

Eating healthy is equally important during monsoon. Avoid eating outside. When at home eat nutritious food. Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables and make sure you wash them if you are eating raw fruits. Boil vegetables properly before eating. Also, make sure that the utensil that you are using for eating and for cooking is washed properly. It is also recommended to do some exercise and yoga ever day to keep your immunity strong.

Ensure clean drinking water

During monsoon, one can also fall prey to diseases like typhoid and jaundice. Make sure that you keep your drinking water storage clean at home and if you are drinking water anywhere outside, make sure the source is clean. Also keep yourself hydrated. Carry your own water if you are stepping out. One must boil water to kill the germs in them, before having it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here