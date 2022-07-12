Monsoon 2022 Photo Dump: For Your Loved Ones, Perfect Good Morning Messages with Rainy Day Pictures

MONSOON 2022: Isn’t it a happy morning when you wake up to the melody of drizzling rain? The sound of rain touching the ground, the aroma of the rain in the soil and a hot cup of tea is a cure to all gloomy mood in the morning. The monsoon season is known for love and joy. So, wish your loved ones a refreshing morning with a beautiful message.

Here are some of the messages you can share with your friends and family and make their day even better.

1. I remember us making paper boats in the rain and getting drenched till our mothers shouted. Rains always remind me of you. I hope you are doing well. Good morning!

2. Rains are finally here and I cannot be happier because it is our favourite season. Seasons greetings to you. Good morning.

3. May the drops of rain fulfil your every desire and dream. May you always find happiness in the downpour. Good morning!

4. The sun will shine again and the rains shall go away. Till then enjoy the little things life offers by relishing a cup of coffee in the rain. Good morning!

5. Rains teach us the true meaning of life by drenching our souls. Let it reach you and make you happy in every way. Good morning!

6. A morning that welcomes you with little drops is said to be water sent from the heavens. Let it soothe your sight and give peace to your mind. Good morning.

7. The rainy morning is unexpected but nature is full of such surprises. So, use this surprise to be your best self. Have a peaceful, mind-blowing day ahead.

8. The rain in the morning came as a sweet surprise. Look out the window and see how refreshing everything looks. It’s a beautiful world out there. Good morning.

9. The rainy day makes me want to wish you a beautiful day ahead. I hope the rain washes over all your sorrow and gives your life a refreshing twist. Good morning, dear.

10. The dawn has cracked with beautiful raindrops falling from the sky. There is so much beauty outside. Have a wonderful day. Good morning

