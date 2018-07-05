Monsoon Beauty Hacks for Hassle Free Season

Monsoon is just around the corner. And as much joy as the rain brings, humidity always plays a spoilsport. Excessive humidity can throw things off balance, be it for your skin or your hair, so make sure you are taking care of some hacks that could save you from trouble.Shubhika Jain, Founder of RAS Luxury Oils, lists down some steps to follow in monsoon.It's advised to avoid heavy products which can weigh your hair down. And while it's best to not use any styling products, a light-weight but nourishing Argan Oil will work wonders. Experimenting with hairstyle that goes with your natural hair texture is a great way to avoid products. A simple braid or a bun is your best friend this monsoon season.It's always a disaster to find makeup melting down your face when it's super hot. But that is the case if it comes in contact with water. The best way to avoid this is to use light foundation and opt for a BB cream or a CC cream instead of heavy foundations that will give you just enough coverage for the day. Create a smear-proof base using Facial Oils with super absorbent oils and organic essential oils.Instead of sporting your best smoky eye look, opt for a natural Kohl pencil or water-proof eyeliner look. Waterproof mascara is the ultimate must-have in monsoon. Go as heavy or as light as you want with the mascara. Fuller lashes never harmed anyone! To make lashes fuller for the wedding season ahead, multipurpose face oils or pure plant oil go a long way in making your lashes thicker and longer.Keep colours high in contrast with your skin tone. It's a good distraction to have from the dull skin that tends to be the unnecessary highlight in the monsoon season. Using a bright lipstick or wearing aqua colours or greens can do the trick for you this season!