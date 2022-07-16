Monsoon Hair Care: This Ayurvedic Hair Mask will Help You Get Rid of All Scalp Problems

Monsoon has brought along the much-needed respite from scorching heat and rising temperature. However, the humidity that it brings along wreaks havoc on our hair and scalp. Struggle with frizziness and hair fall is amplified during the rainy season, and if you have problems with dandruff then humidity can be your true enemy. While several products promise to cure your concerned issue, rarely do we get relief despite burning our pockets. Relying on Ayurveda can prove to be helpful, as it doesn’t involve any fancy products and all the ingredients are easily available in the kitchen. Moreover, it is pocket friendly as well. Therefore, we bring you an Ayurvedic hair mask that will work wonders and it is the one-stop solution for all your hair problems:

Ingredients:

Juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon shikakai powder

2 tablespoon amla powder

1 tablespoon fenugreek powder

Yogurt- enough to make a paste

Method:

Firstly, you must soak amla and shikakai powder together in lukewarm water and keep it overnight.

The next day, add yoghurt to the paste, which was kept overnight, and keep this mixture on the stand for an hour.

After an hour, add the rest of the ingredients to the mixture.

Now, apply this mixture all over your hair and scalp.

Keep it for an hour, and wash it off with chemical-free shampoo.

Benefits of this ayurvedic hair mask

Shikakai: Loaded with vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, shikakai nourishes your hair follicles, boosts hair growth, and strengthens your strands from root to tip. As it has a low pH level, shikakai eliminates dandruff, and aids with dryness issues, leaving the hair glossier with every use.

Amla: Rich in Vitamin C and essential fatty acids, Amla decreases hair fall, strengthens your strands, and adds shine to your hair. Apart from this it also combats dandruff.

Yoghurt: Carrying protein and zinc, yoghurt helps in balancing the pH level of your scalp, and keeps it free from dandruff, boils, or itchiness.

Lemon: Lemon is a natural hair conditioner that kills dandruff, reduces hair fall, and strengthens your hair.

Fenugreek: This ancient spice builds the hair follicles in all literal sense, helping the hair to grow stronger right from the root.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.