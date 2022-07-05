Monsoon Recipes: Make Your Taste Buds Alive with These Corn Recipes

Apart from giving us all respite from the rising temperature and scorching heat, monsoon must be credited for bringing delicious vegetables and fruits with its arrival. One such vegetable is corn, which is not only loaded with nutrients but is also versatile enough to be moulded and mixed with any flavour. An interesting thing to note here is that corn is called “Makka” in Hindi, “Mokkajonna” in Telugu, “Cholam” in Tamil, and “Bhutta” in Bengali. Being labeled as the “powerhouse of nutrients”, corn is rich in nutrients and vitamins because it contains, B1, B9, and C. It helps in managing diabetes, preventing colon cancer, and nourishing the beneficial bacteria in your digestive system. So without further ado let’s take a look at delicious recipes that you can try with corn and make rainy days even more special.

Corn Fritters

Amidst the monsoon season, how can we not enjoy fritters? While onion and potato are our go-to ingredients when cooking fritters, adding corn not only awakens your taste buds but also provides the necessary nutrients. To enhance its flavour, add bell peppers and capsicum, along with potato and onion in the gram flour. If you like spicy, then add chilly as per your taste.

Bhutteyan Da Kebab

An amazing option for an appetizer, Bhutteyan Da Kebabs is honestly an unconventional avatar of this royal food. A mouthwatering mix of grated corn, potato, and some spices with oozing cheese, will become your must-have item during any dinner party. And when served with mint chutney, this tender food becomes a deadly combination.

Corn Pulao

While jeera rice is unbeatable when combined with many gravies, why not give a twist to the boring combination by adding corn to it. If you are running late or want to leave a lasting impression on your guest, then simply add corn to your beautiful basmati rice, with your favourite spices. And don’t forget to garnish it with coriander leaves.

Corn Sandwich

Needless to say, we all love the crunch of capsicum and onion, when combined with the flavours of mayonnaise and cheese. But a sandwich gives you the taste of life. Just remember to grill it in your favourite butter and then serve it with a dip of your choice.

