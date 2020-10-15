Monsoon Season: Preventive Measures of Dengue Fever

Here's how you can prevent dengue during monsoon.

The Dengue outbreak has always coincided with the end of the monsoon season. Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by the dengue virus. It is transmitted through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes.

The people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 75 percent of people infected with dengue don’t show any symptoms, while 20 percent have mild symptoms and 5 percent might develop severe symptoms, which can be life-threatening.

Some of the common signs and symptoms of dengue fever are:

· High fever

· Severe headaches

· Eye pain

· Muscle, bone and joint pain

· Nausea

· Vomiting

· Swollen glands

· Skin rash

Moreover, early diagnosis can help reduce complications including lungs, liver, and heart damage and decrease its fatality rates. Following are the ways to prevent infection of the dengue fever:

Mosquito Net: Using mosquito nets while sleeping is the most effective to avoid mosquitos’ bites.

Mosquito Repellent Ointment: Apply mosquito repellent to the exposed area of the body but avoid the wounded or cut area in the body.

Full Sleeve Clothing: Wear full-sleeve shirts and long pants to cover your full body to prevent mosquito bites.

Clean Environment: Keeping the environment clean is an important way to prevent the birth of mosquitoes. Clean the excess and stagnant water around the house to stop the breeding of mosquitoes.

Close Windows and Doors before Sunset: Protect your house from mosquitos by closing the window screens, doors before sunset as the mosquitoes are very active during this peak.

Check and Clean the empty pots and container: Always empty and clean the pots, bowl or bucket to avoid water lodge to stop the breeding of mosquitos.

Clean Cooler and Dustbin: Clean your cooler and dustbin regularly to be more hygienic and keep away from unwanted insects.

Light Camphor, mosquito repellent incense sticks or machines: Light up camphor or mosquito repellent incense sticks and turn on repellent machines to keep away mosquitoes from the house.